Marion County Labor Day Picnic returning to Mannington

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Labor Day Picnic will be returning to Mannington in less than a week.

The picnic is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Hough Park in Mannington.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy free food, ice cream, soft drinks, and prizes.

The picnic will feature a keynote speech from United Mine Workers of America Secretary and Treasurer Brian Swanson at 1 p.m. with other family-friendly programming filling out the rest of the day.

It is free and open to the public.

