Marion County Labor Day Picnic returning to Mannington

FILE PHOTO of the Marion County Labor Day Picnic on Sept. 4, 2016. The picnic will feature a...
FILE PHOTO of the Marion County Labor Day Picnic on Sept. 4, 2016. The picnic will feature a keynote speech from UMWA Secretary and Treasurer Brian Swanson.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Labor Day Picnic will be returning to Mannington in less than a week.

The picnic is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Hough Park in Mannington.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy free food, ice cream, soft drinks, and prizes.

The picnic will feature a keynote speech from United Mine Workers of America Secretary and Treasurer Brian Swanson at 1 p.m. with other family-friendly programming filling out the rest of the day.

It is free and open to the public.

