Monongahela River added to U.S. Marine Highway Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongahela River has been added to the U.S. Marine Highway Program to open up commerce development opportunities.

The Monongahela River and the Allegheny River received marine highway route designations earlier this month.

The route, designated as M-79, will run through Pennsylvania into West Virginia, going through Morgantown before ending in Fairmont.

The U.S. Marine Highway Program aims to increase the use of the country’s waterways to open up commerce opportunities.

Click here to view a map of the U.S. Marine Highway Program.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.