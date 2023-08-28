Next 7 therapy dogs to be placed in schools across West Virginia announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice have announced the next seven therapy dogs that will be placed in schools as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative.

The addition of the seven dogs to Friends With Paws will bring the total number of therapy dogs placed in West Virginia through the program to 19.

“These therapy dogs will bring friendship, love, and support to their schools,” First Lady Justice said. “I look forward to welcoming each one and seeing the amazing work that they do for our students.”

“You know me, I’m very in tune with what a dog can bring to all of us,” Gov. Justice said. “Babydog has done it, and I know there are a bunch of new therapy dogs that will be doing good stuff, too. I am so excited to see how these dogs will positively impact students around our state. We are going to continue helping our students and communities by providing them with the resources they need to succeed.”

The Friends With Paws program was first announced in March 2022 and places certified therapy dogs in various CIS schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.

The initiative is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.

Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal, officials say. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

The seven new therapy dogs being placed in schools in Fall 2023 are the following:

Greenbrier East High School in Greenbrier County will receive a female Golden Retriever named Ruby.

Chapmanville Intermediate School in Logan County will receive a male Yellow Labrador named Malfoy.

Berkeley Springs High School in Morgan County will receive a female Brown Labradoodle named Skye.

Elkins High School in Randolph County will receive a female Yellow Labrador named Tora.

Pendleton County Middle-High School in Pendleton County will receive a female Yellow Labrador named Penny.

Washington Lands Elementary School in Marshall County will receive a female Yellow Labrador named Meadow.

Nutter, a male Chocolate Labrador, will have his school placement announced at a later date.

Throughout the fall, events will be held at each school to officially welcome the new therapy dogs.

