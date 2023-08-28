Nutter Fort celebrates 100th anniversary

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort hosted a parade and festival celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday. The festival included live entertainment, vendors, and a taco-eating contest. The Nutter Fort Fire Department helped organize the event and selected Pennsylvania Avenue as the festival grounds, because of the location’s historical significance along with their desire to bring the community together.

“Right here where we’re standing [on Pennsylvania Avenue] used to be a fort, that was defended,” Haddix said. “The history of Nutter Fort, bringing everyone back to where we’re at, back to where the fort actually sat, is why we picked Pennsylvania Avenue to do it. Bringing [the festival] into the community and around the houses, right here so everybody can look out their windows and doors to see what’s going on.”

Due to the event’s successful turnout, officials are already looking ahead to next year’s festival.

