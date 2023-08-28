Rain chances to start the last week of August

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the last few days of August with below-average temperatures and scattered rain chances. As for how long the rain chances will last, and what the last few days of August will be like, find out in the video above!

After a warm, sunny weekend, a frontal boundary stretching from the Mid-Atlantic states down to the southern US will lift moisture into West Virginia today. As a result, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm or two, will push through North-Central West Virginia at times. Most of the shower activity will be in the mountains, but we can’t rule out a few showers in the lowlands. So some areas will see rain and even a classic summertime downpour. Besides that, winds will be light, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overnight, daytime heating goes away, so most of the showers dissipate, leaving cloudy skies and fog, which may impact your morning commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, that same frontal boundary will linger east of West Virginia, resulting in more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the mountains. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, below average for late August.

A cold front from Canada will push into the eastern US on Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of rain and scattered clouds. Because of cooler air flowing in behind the front, temperatures will drop a few degrees, into the mid-to-upper-70s. Then a high-pressure system from Canada will clear out skies on Thursday, leading to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Over the weekend, the area of high pressure will linger in the eastern US, and an upper-level ridge (a high-pressure system thousands of feet above ground) will build in the Great Plains. This means more heat will lift in from the south into West Virginia, causing temperatures to rise into the low-to-mid-80s, around average for early September. Temperatures may climb into the upper-80s early next week. All the while, skies will stay mostly clear and sunny this weekend and next week. In short, today through Wednesday will bring rain chances, the end of the week will be “mild” and partly sunny, and the weekend and next week will feel like summertime.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High: 78.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High: 79.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. North-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

