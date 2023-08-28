Rain and storms through Tuesday night before drier conditions take hold

Rain could be heavy at times.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tropical moisture is dappling the East Coast today, causing scattered shower and storm activity in West Virginia. We’ll continue to see this precip through the late hours of Tuesday night before a strong cold front ushers in dry air. That dry air will stay over us all the way through Labor Day Weekend, keeping our weather conditions very pleasant. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

