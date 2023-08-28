Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The month of August will wrap up with a supermoon – the third of four of the year.

And since this is the second supermoon in the same month, it is considered a super blue moon.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday morning at 11:55. According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days, from Tuesday to Friday morning.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will be Sept. 28.

