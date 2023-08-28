Report: declining jobs and economic impact of natural gas industry despite increased production

The report finds that employment, population, and average annual income have all slowed or declined since 2008.
A new report from the Ohio River Valley Institute finds that despite growth in natural gas production since 2008, employment in the industry has declined.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new report from the Ohio River Valley Institute says that economic value of the natural gas industry in Appalachia has declined over the last several years, despite growth in natural gas output.

The report looks at natural gas industry trends since 2008 in a region it terms “Frakalachia” -- the 22 counties in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania that are responsible for 90% of Appalachian gas production. The report says natural gas production in the region has grown substantially since 2008, though it has plateaued since 2019. According to the report, that growth is not reflected in economic outcomes for the people and communities in Appalachia.

The report finds that employment, population, and average annual income have all slowed or declined since 2008. According to the report, EQT Corporation, the largest natural gas producer in the region, has fewer employees now than it did in 2010.

Marietta College Petroleum Engineering Chair Ben Ebenhack said some of these economic outcomes are a side effect of the nature of the industry. “One of the other factors related to jobs that was discussed back 15 years ago, when the boom was getting underway, is that the nature of oil and gas operations is that, during the active drilling time, there was a lot of jobs. But operating the field requires far fewer people,” Ebenhack said.

The Ohio River Valley Institute report notes that other downstream economic developments prophesied by elected and industry leaders to follow the growth of the natural gas industry in Northern Appalachia also failed to transpire. In 2017, the American Chemistry Council predicted that Appalachia would become the locus of a thriving petrochemical hub. “By 2025, the quad-state region could see 100,000 permanent new jobs, including 25,700 new chemical and plastic products manufacturing jobs, 43,000 jobs in supplier industries and 32,000 ‘payroll-induced’ jobs in communities where workers spend their wages, according the report,” reads a Council press release from that spring.

One component of that envisioned future was supposed to have been an ethane cracker plant in Wood County, W.Va. The plant would have used natural gas to produce ethylene and polyethylene, the building blocks of plastics production. That cracker plant would’ve drawn wider petrochemical industry into the region, creating thousands of jobs. In reality, that cracker plant never materialized, nor did several others planned throughout the natural gas producing parts of Northern Appalachia.

