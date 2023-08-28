Salem Announces Hall of Fame Class for 2023

Salem, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem University announced eight new additions to their Hall of Fame class in 2023: 1962-63 Men’s Basketball Team, Djordje Staverski (Water Polo), Melissa Swartz (Women’s Basketball), Kelly Corcoran Underwood (Women’s Basketball), Al Underdonk (Football, Mike Hicks (Football & Baseball), Al Devart (Football and Baseball), Cheryl Morgan (Administrator).

