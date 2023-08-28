Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after deputies say he assaulted an employee at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston while he was a patient.

29-year-old James Moore, of Martinsburg, was a patient at the hospital when he assaulted an employee, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say Moore hit the employee in the head several times during a hall check. The victim said another employee “rushed to his aid and separated them.”

Court documents say the victim sustained several fractures to the head and had to have surgery.

Moore has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

