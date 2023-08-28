State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency Monday morning for several counties in West Virginia due to excessive rainfall that occurred over the weekend into Monday morning.

Gov. Justice says the rain is causing significant flooding, damaging homes, bridges, and roads throughout the following counties:

Kanawha

Braxton

Calhoun

Clay

Roane

Gov. Justice says the West Virginia National Guard has been activated and is prepping for emergency dispatch in coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. Assets that have been activated include the All-Hazards swift water rescue team and Blackhawk helicopters.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, Gov. Justice has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and local officials, to aid residents needing assistance, Gov. Justice says.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is out in force clearing culverts, cleaning up mudslides, and assessing damage from heavy rains throughout the affected counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Kanawha County and a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, and Roane counties.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

Gov. Justice adds that all 55 counties in West Virginia remain under a State of Preparedness that was declared on Aug. 7.

Click here to view the State of Emergency proclamation.

