Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been charged in Buckhannon after authorities say an infant had a diaper rash for months and lived in a home that was dirty and in disarray.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a home on Valley Green Dr. in Buckhannon on Sunday at around 12:40 p.m. in reference to a welfare check concerning an infant, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, troopers were told that EMS saw the infant a half hour prior due to a severe diaper rash, adding that 27-year-old Joshua Bean said he would take the infant to the hospital instead of EMS transporting them.

Court documents say 20-year-old Michelle Bean and Joshua left the infant with a neighbor and had not returned.

Troopers say they found Michelle and Joshua standing outside of another building and told them to walk back to their home.

While speaking to Michelle and Joshua about the diaper rash, troopers say Michelle told them she had taken the infant to the hospital “many times”, and Joshua said he told EMS he “would find a ride” for the infant to go to the hospital.

Michelle reportedly said the neighbors asked about the diaper rash when they “said they would watch him [for] a couple days.” She also reportedly told troopers the neighbor’s family member “was going to take them to the hospital.”

Troopers say Joshua also told them EMS was called less than an hour before they arrived on scene because “he had asked his neighbor to look at the diaper rash.”

While speaking to the neighbor, troopers say the infant had a bright, red rash with blisters “all over the entire groin” and “down the legs and buttocks.”

The neighbor allegedly told troopers the infant has had the rash for four months, adding that Joshua asked the neighbor to take the infant to the hospital and that Michelle did not want EMS to be called. The neighbor also said Joshua or Michelle had to be present for the infant to be admitted, but “they would not go.”

Troopers say they then went inside the home, and the living room was “dirty and in disarray.”

In the apartment, troopers say there were three dirty mattresses with holes exposing springs with two soiled diapers lying between them and pieces of trash on the floor.

Court documents say Joshua and Michelle showed troopers a bathroom where the infant was allegedly bathed, and it had “a swarm of gnats flying over the toilet and shower.” The bathroom also had a baby bathtub on the floor “with what appeared to be used toilet paper inside it.”

In an adjacent bedroom, troopers say there was a crib in the corner with a mattress that had “several urine stains and dried feces all over as well as a blanket covered in feces.” In addition, there were “several piles of dog feces” on the floor in that bedroom and another bedroom in the home.

Joshua and Michelle allegedly said the child had not slept in the crib for about a week and had been sleeping in a bassinet elsewhere in the home.

Troopers say Michelle then told them the infant was actually bathed in another bathroom but added that it had been at least two days since the infant had been given a bath.

The baby bathtub the infant was allegedly last bathed in had food in it, according to troopers, and the kitchen sink was full of dirty dishes with “a swarm of gnats flying above them.” Michelle reportedly told troopers they didn’t have soap to wash dishes.

Court documents say troopers saw the bassinet, and it “appeared dirty and wet with dried feces on the inside.”

Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean have both been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are both being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

