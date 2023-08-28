Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains in eastern Kanawha County have led to water rescues early Monday morning.

Metro 911 says water rescues have been reported along Witcher Creek Rd., Horsemill Hollow Rd. in Cedar Grove and Little Creek Rd. near Slaughter’s Creek. Those calls have come in between 6:55 Monday morning and 7:20. A car was also reported stuck in high water on Rockwood Rd. in the Diamond area.

Heavy rainfall of between 4 and 5 inches fell in the Quincy area early Monday morning. Heavy rains have also fallen in northern Boone County.

Residents in the area of Wet Branch Road and Dry Branch Road at Cabin Creek Road are urged to seek higher ground immediately or evacuate if safe to do so due to flooding in the area.

According to the Chesapeake, West Virginia Police Chief, several people were rescued from the Fields Creek Road area on Monday and taken to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Remember it is never safe to drive through high water.

Cabell County has been contacted and asked to bring in water rescue equipment to assisted in the rescue efforts, officials say.

The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County with ongoing flash flooding affecting the eastern part of the County.

The National Weather Service has classified this as a life-threatening flash flood warning. Anyone in the affected areas is asked to seek higher ground. Do not drive through high water.

Turn around, don’t drown. Kanawha County’s Emergency Operations Center is active.

Several different agencies and crews have stepped up to assist with water rescues and other emergency assistance.

Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued for the Clendenin and Elkview areas. This warning is not considered life-threatening.

