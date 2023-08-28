West Virginia Girl’s Softball League hosts inaugural season opener

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few renovations, the Summit Park Softball Complex is open for play. The complex will be home to the West Virginia Girls Softball League, Clarksburg’s newest softball organization. WVGSL celebrated its inaugural season on Saturday with player introductions and an opening ceremony. The league’s vice president, Bobby Menendez, says giving girls’ softball a field to depend on Is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s so important for girls, and any kid in general, to have a place to call their own and call their home,” Menendez said. “They know they can come here and escape, know they can come here and play. They can be competitive and learn a game that helps with life skills. what’s more important is knowing they’ve got a place.”

League officials told 5news that the inaugural season’s registration numbers were the highest Clarksburg has seen for fall softball in the last ten years.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.