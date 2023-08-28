Wyoming County woman facing 24 count indictment after being arrested for sexually abusing minor

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County woman is facing a 24-count indictment following grand jury proceedings this week.

Brittany Kay Morgan of Pineville was indicted on 20 counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian, one count of Distributing and Displaying Obscene Matter to Minors, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

According to the indictment, the allegations stem from a time period spanning between August of 2021 and February of 2022.

She was able to post bond after her original arrest last February.

“We had some cases that were not ripe for presentment to the grand jury in May, so we convened this grand jury for a second time this term to hear those cases,” said Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop on the indictments. “I would like to thank the citizens who fulfilled their civic duty once again this term,” said Bishop, “Furthermore, we are pleased that the grand jury found enough evidence to indict these individuals for the very serious crimes for which they are accused.”

The case was investigated by Sgt. Palmateer with the West Virginia State Police.

Other indictments on Monday included:

MICHAEL PAUL COLLINS, 48, of Brenton, WV, for Driving Revoked for Driving Under the Influence and Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance.

HEATHER NICOLE DECKER, 46, of Kopperston, WV, for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

JEREMIAH DWAYNE ADKINS, 42, of Mullensville, WV, for Receiving or Transferring Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

STEVEN DOUGLAS DYE, 64, of Princeton, WV, for Obtaining Money Under False Pretense.

