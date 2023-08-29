2 dead in apparent shooting

Troopers are investigating after an apparent shooting claimed two people’s lives in Chapmanville, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Troopers are investigating after an apparent shooting claimed two people’s lives in Chapmanville, West Virginia State Police said Monday.

The bodies of a man and woman were found at a home along Pierre Street. The discovery was made around 6 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say there’s no threat to the public, referring to the shooting as “an isolated incident.”

We’re working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

