Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

“We didn’t do it by ourselves”

When life gives you lemons, make a donation.

Three Bridgeport sisters presented a $1,346 check to the City Council Monday. The fruits of their labor coming from a lemonade stand. Which raised over 1,000 dollars in just two hours.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super duper excited when we made 1,000!” Said Annabel Francis.

The Francis sisters, Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience doing lemonade stands before. But this time all the profits would help fund the soon to be built Meadowbrook Charity Children’s playground at the Bridgeport Sports Complex.

“They love lemonade stands, they’ve been asking me to do them all summer and I’ve been putting it off. So Stephanie came up with the idea and they decided together, Stephanie and the three girls to donate the money to a good cause. As opposed to keeping it. So they came up with the idea for the playground and they went full force.” Says their mother, Hannah Francis.

“Its heartwarming for our community that we have people like that. That will come together and help benefit some underserved populations.” Joe Shuttleworth, director of Parks and Recreation.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood. While their parents and neighbors posted on Facebook which attracted the customers, they needed to reach their goal.

“They looked in their mailbox and they saw it and they had our address so they all drove up and came for the lemonade”. Says Annabel Francis

