Clarksburg Water Board weeks away from beginning Chestnut Street project

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A $2.4 million Clarksburg Water Board project is just a couple weeks away from beginning.

The CWB’s main water line running from the plant to the city is being replaced.

The project is set to begin September 18th and will take about 6 months to complete.

CWB’s General Manager Jason Myers says during that time Chestnut Street will only be open to local traffic.

“24 inch pipe is a huge piece of pipe and that road is very narrow anyway, by the time they get their equipment it’s going to be hard to get through, so we’re going to work with the residents to make sure they can get in and out,” said Myers.

The CWB says this particular line is the most critical in the system and is more than 100 years old.

The CWB is also requesting around $350,000 from the city to help complete the project.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
James Moore
Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand for inclusive playground

Latest News

Pierpont Foundation accepts funds for scholarship
Pierpont Foundation accepts funds for scholarship
Chestnut St. detour for Clarksburg Water Board project
Controlled deer hunts scheduled in four state parks
Gov. Justice announces appointments to West Virginia First Foundation