Clarksburg Water Board weeks away from beginning Chestnut Street project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A $2.4 million Clarksburg Water Board project is just a couple weeks away from beginning.

The CWB’s main water line running from the plant to the city is being replaced.

The project is set to begin September 18th and will take about 6 months to complete.

CWB’s General Manager Jason Myers says during that time Chestnut Street will only be open to local traffic.

“24 inch pipe is a huge piece of pipe and that road is very narrow anyway, by the time they get their equipment it’s going to be hard to get through, so we’re going to work with the residents to make sure they can get in and out,” said Myers.

The CWB says this particular line is the most critical in the system and is more than 100 years old.

The CWB is also requesting around $350,000 from the city to help complete the project.

