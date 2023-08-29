Dry, sunny weather returns Wednesday

The sunshine won’t be going away anytime soon.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy rain showers today induced plenty of flooding across the area, especially in Randolph, Harrison, Taylor, and Barbour Counties. Thankfully, after rain tapers off tonight, much drier conditions take hold and keep hold through the holiday weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

