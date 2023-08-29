Fairmont man overdoses on meth with child in home, police say

Corey Schoo
Corey Schoo(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers say he overdosed on meth in a home with children in it.

First responders were dispatched to a home in Fairmont on Monday, Aug. 28 at around 4:20 p.m. for an unresponsive man, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say the man, identified as 33-year-old Corey Schoo, of Fairmont, was sitting upright and speaking with EMS.

Court documents say there was drug paraphernalia, including two needles, a plastic spoon, a plastic baggie with white residue in it, and a red capsule with a white substance inside, sitting next to Schoo on the bed.

Officers say there were two children in the home, one of which found Schoo unresponsive on the floor after they got home from school.

The substance found next to Schoo later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police say.

Schoo has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
James Moore
Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand for inclusive playground

Latest News

WVU’s Almost Heaven Village features Davisson Brothers Band for Backyard Brawl
WVU announces majors eliminated, programs discontinued among final recommendations
Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County
Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront
Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront