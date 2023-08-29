Fairmont man overdoses on meth with child in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers say he overdosed on meth in a home with children in it.

First responders were dispatched to a home in Fairmont on Monday, Aug. 28 at around 4:20 p.m. for an unresponsive man, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say the man, identified as 33-year-old Corey Schoo, of Fairmont, was sitting upright and speaking with EMS.

Court documents say there was drug paraphernalia, including two needles, a plastic spoon, a plastic baggie with white residue in it, and a red capsule with a white substance inside, sitting next to Schoo on the bed.

Officers say there were two children in the home, one of which found Schoo unresponsive on the floor after they got home from school.

The substance found next to Schoo later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police say.

Schoo has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

