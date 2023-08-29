Gilmer County basketball HC Jessy Moore resigns

Titans now searching for 4th HC in 7 seasons.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Late Monday night, the Gilmer County Board of Education unanimously accepted the resignation of Gilmer County boys basketball head coach Jessy Moore.

Moore, who led the team to a 30-59 record during his tenure, now becomes the 3rd coach to leave since legendary head coach Steve Shuff retired.

The Titans now need to find a new coach ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. They have not held a winning record since 2020-21 (11-9) and have averaged just 6 wins per season since Shuff retired in 2017.

