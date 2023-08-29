Gloria Jean Shaffer, 82, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday morning, August 27, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clarksburg on October 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Mazzo Caruso. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Michael L. Shaffer. Also surviving are her daughter, Stephanie A. Earley and her husband Joe of Bridgeport, WV; two grandchildren, Amanda R. Cunningham and her husband Evan; and Tyler M. Marks and his wife Carrington; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Aurora, and Wyatt Cunningham. Her brothers, Michael A. Caruso and his wife Louise, of Morgantown; Joseph A. Caruso and his wife Carla of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Columbo. Gloria was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School and Salem College. She was the assistant paymaster at Adamston-Flat Glass. She was a stenographer instructor for West Virginia Business College for many years. She was a volunteer reading teacher at Simpson Grade School, and was involved with the Jacetts, League For Service, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a talented oil painter, photographer, and tennis player. She enjoyed spending days painting with friends at the ceramics studio on Main Street, traveling with her husband to Europe and reading. Her most joy came from giving her days and care to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the American Cancer Society. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 am. On Friday, September 1, 2023, with Pastor Steve Felder presiding. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

