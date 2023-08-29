Mon Health still planning to break ground this year on Bridgeport hospital

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg was at Monday’s Bridgeport City Council meeting to provide an update on the status of the Mon Health Harrison Hospital project set to come to the Charles Pointe Crossing development in Bridgeport.

In the meeting, Goldberg said the new facility could be up and running in less than two years after they break ground, an event that he is hopeful occurs soon.

“We plan to break ground this year,” Goldberg said. “We have a certificate of need that is in good standing. We just asked for an extension as we partner with Charles Pointe developers on the dirt that has to be removed and infrastructure. We have proposals from engineering companies and developers to help us plan the campus.”

The hospital will feature 10 medical rooms and eight emergency room bays.

With the hospital being at the Charles Pointe Crossing, it leaves land available that gives the hospital the ability to expand upon its initial campus.

“As the community grows, there’s land available to continue to grow the campus and that’s what I plan to do,” Goldberg said.

It was also announced during the meeting that Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, which provides acute, comprehensive psychiatric and substance abuse services on the former campus of United Hospital Center, will be expanding its services.

Vickie Jones, CEO of Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, says the hospital will soon be serving 12-17 year olds.

“We serve adults now but in three weeks we will be serving individuals from 12 to 17 year olds,” Jones said. “We are one of three private sector psychiatric hospitals in the state. We are the only one of three that serves the youth population.”

Highland-Clarksburg also has plans in the near future to open a unit that would provide voluntary psychiatric services to adults over the age of 18 that are seeking care for emotional, behavioral and cognitive concerns. The voluntary program would be available in an inpatient setting.

“We do not have an opening date for this yet,” Jones said. “We are still working through all of the nuances that come with a voluntary program.”

