Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Mexican restaurant in Clarksburg has announced the closure of its storefront.

Mr. Taco announced on Monday in a Facebook post that the restaurant would be closing because it is no longer possible to maintain.

In the post, the owners say they “love and appreciate all of you for your laughter and support of our family,” in addition to thanking past employees.

The post goes on to say that the Mr. Taco food truck will continue operations, adding that the Facebook page will continue to post where the food truck can be found each day.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the storefront closure in its entirety:

In January 2022, 5 News featured Mr. Taco in a Tasty Tuesday segment. You can watch that segment below.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.