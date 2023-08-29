Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront

Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront
Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Mexican restaurant in Clarksburg has announced the closure of its storefront.

Mr. Taco announced on Monday in a Facebook post that the restaurant would be closing because it is no longer possible to maintain.

In the post, the owners say they “love and appreciate all of you for your laughter and support of our family,” in addition to thanking past employees.

The post goes on to say that the Mr. Taco food truck will continue operations, adding that the Facebook page will continue to post where the food truck can be found each day.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the storefront closure in its entirety:

In January 2022, 5 News featured Mr. Taco in a Tasty Tuesday segment. You can watch that segment below.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
James Moore
Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand for inclusive playground

Latest News

Portion of Corridor H that is currently under construction
WVDOT to consider northern route for Corridor H
WVDOT to consider northern route for Corridor H
Mon Health still planning to break ground this year on Bridgeport hospital
WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU Faculty Senate receives petition calling for Gee no-confidence vote