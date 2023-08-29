Mylan Park hosts 13th annual ‘Taste of Morgantown’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was almost heaven for food lovers in Morgantown. Mylan Park hosted the 13th annual ‘Taste of Morgantown’ on Sunday. The event was a Mylan Park and Red Cross benefit, raising money for the Mylan Park facilities and victims of home fires.

“This started 13 years ago with the idea that the community would be hungry for some of the great food that we have in the area and also that they would be interested in supporting a community cause,” Jason Keeling, Red Cross representative said.

According to Keeling, around 300 visitors attended ‘Taste of Morgantown’ where 15 restaurants put their best dishes on display. Along with raising money for a great cause, ‘Taste of Morgantown’ provides local businesses exposure to new customers. Dan Alkire, the general manager of Black Bear Burrito, said this event helped introduce the business.

“After last year, we had a lot of people that came and said they had never heard of us or never tried our food then came into the restaurant just a couple weeks later to check us out,” Alkire said. “I think it also gives us the chance for people to see us as not just burritos or tacos, we do a bit more and we get to showcase that, and they can come check us out and they’ll know what to expect.”

Black Bear Burrito and the other participating restaurants do not have the chance to impress new customers, but judges as well. Along with music entertainment, food/beer tents, and family games. A culinary contest rounded out ‘Taste of Morgantown’. Three judges tasted and rated the food, awarding several culinary honors. Keeling said the event wouldn’t be a success without support from everyone involved.

“It really does take that team effort,” Keeling said. “Everyone is here for the causes.”

Keeling added that the event raised over twenty-thousand dollars for Mylan Park and the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

