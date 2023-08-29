New ownership takes charge at Anthony Chevrolet

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the end of a century-old era for a familiar business in Fairmont, but new beginnings are on the horizon.

On Monday, Anthony Chevrolet in Fairmont was sold to Gerry Raymond, President of Gerry Raymond Automotive, to become Gerry Raymond Chevrolet.

The dealership had been in the hands of the Pitrolo family for 68 years before Raymond purchased it on Monday.

“You know we’re really excited about Fairmont, West Virginia. We’re really excited about this location out of all our locations, we really think that this could be one of the biggest stores in the state of West Virginia,” Raymond said.

Raymond isn’t new to north-central West Virginia area. After having some success in Morgantown, Raymond has his sights set on establishing his own legacy in Fairmont.

“You know, I don’t think we’re going to look too much at the previous ownership. Obviously we’re going to take care of the legacy of the store, so that’s fantastic in itself, but we’re looking to do things our way. Very easy car buying experience, a fun car buying experience, a fun service experience. You know we’ve been in business for one day already, and customers are coming in thanking us, and they can just tell a whole new level of energy here,” Raymond said.

Although the previous ownership left Raymond with big tires to fill, he is more than confident in his ability to bring something new to the table.

“Everything is really digital with us too, so there’s none of the paper aspect of things. We really streamline the process, so people aren’t going to be here for hours upon hours upon hours. It’s pretty fast, and it’s pretty easy too,” Raymond said.

Gerry Raymond Chevrolet is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

