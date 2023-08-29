Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have issued an overdose spike alert after an overdose death.

The Marion County Quick Response Team & Harm Reduction issued the alert early Tuesday morning.

Officials say in the social media post below there have been three reported overdoses, one of which that has been fatal, in the last 24 hours in Marion County.

Officials say they utilized ODMAP to issue the spike alert. Click here for a story on how overdose mapping can warn of possible bad batches.

Officials did not say the type of drug involved in the overdoses.

Officials say anyone who needs Narcan, tests strips or support can reach out to the Marion County QRT at 304-278-4025, Help4WV, the state’s addition helpline, at 844-435-7498, or Never Use Alone, the national overdose prevention lifeline, at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the second bad batch alert issued by the Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction this month after another alert was issued on Aug. 8.

