Truck Hauling Beer Crashes in Kanawha County

A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, W.Va.
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, W.Va.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer rollover is affecting traffic in Kanawha County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Fishers Branch Road.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, the road is blocked because the truck is leaking fuel.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.

Firefighters told WSAZ the fuel is being off-loaded into a tank.

They said the driver was turning around in a private driveway when the semi and trailer went into a ditch and turned over.

The top of the trailer split, causing cans and bottles of beer to come out of it.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Fishers Branch Road could be shut down for several hours because the fuel and the beer have to be off-loaded.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
James Moore
Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand for inclusive playground

Latest News

Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront
Mr. Taco announces closure of Clarksburg storefront
Portion of Corridor H that is currently under construction
WVDOT to consider northern route for Corridor H
WVDOT to consider northern route for Corridor H
Mon Health still planning to break ground this year on Bridgeport hospital
WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU Faculty Senate receives petition calling for Gee no-confidence vote