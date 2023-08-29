Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown
James Moore
Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say
texas roadhouse
3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding
Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged

Latest News

This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
Maine police say a driver on drugs swerved off a road and hit 4 troopers
A man has been charged after driving and hitting four Maine state troopers at an intersection...
4 state troopers are hit by a car
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot
Bridgeport sisters raise 1.3K for new playground
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall