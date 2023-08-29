Video shows fiery aftermath of crash that significantly damaged interstate overpass in Alabama

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a major crash near downtown Montgomery that caused significant damage to an overpass, prompting closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four vehicles were involved in a crash around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, including an 18-wheeler that slammed into the support columns holding up the South Perry Street bridge that crosses over I-85.

Police and fire medics responded to the area where first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler significantly damaged an I-85 overpass.

The 18-wheeler was carrying loads of wood, which burst into flames under the bridge. The bridge’s support columns sustained major damage and will require all I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge to be closed for repairs.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on the scene at South Perry and I-85, and officials said the area will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the damage.

I-85 traffic is being detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, East Boulevard. Commuters should expect significant delays, however.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

