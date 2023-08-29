WVDNR announces new hunting regulations for migratory game birds

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced new hunting regulations for migratory game birds.

The new regulations will go into effect on Sept. 1 in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual guidelines, according to the WVDNR.

Of the most notable regulations, the WVDNR says hunters may now harvest four mallard ducks a day with no more than two hens.

The 2023-2024 migratory game bird seasons are scheduled as follows:

Mourning dove: Sept. 1 to Oct. 8, Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, Dec. 18 to Jan. 24

Sora and Virginia rail: Sept. 1 to Nov. 9

Wilson’s snipe: Sept. 1 to Dec. 16

Early Canada goose: Sept. 1-10

Canada goose, white-fronted geese, snow and blue goose: Oct. 1-21, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 11 to Jan. 31

Duck, coots and merganser: Oct. 1-14, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 24 to Jan. 31

Scaup: Oct. 1-14, Nov. 6-12, Dec. 24 to Jan. 11, Jan. 12-31

Gallinules: Oct. 1-14, Dec. 7 to Jan. 31

Woodcock: Oct. 14 to Nov. 18, Nov. 27 to Dec. 5

Brant: Jan. 2-31

Hunters are also encouraged to take note of the two youth waterfowl season dates, scheduled for Sept. 16 and Nov. 4, the WVDNR says.

Federal regulations require all licensed migratory bird hunters, including lifetime license holders and senior citizens, to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program and carry proof of registration while hunting. HIP cards are free and available at all hunting license agents and online.

The WVDNR says waterfowl hunters 16 years and older must also possess a federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, also known as a Duck Stamp, which must be signed by the hunter across the stamp’s face.

Hunters are also reminded to report harvested banded birds online.

