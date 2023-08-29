WVDOT to consider northern route for Corridor H

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are looking into rerouting the northern route of Corridor H to not impact the Blackwater Canyon area.

Originally, the highway was slated to split the towns of Thomas and Davis.

However, thousands of people have spoken out and signed petitions urging the Department of Highways to move the proposed routing.

Those opposed to the route say it could bring unnecessary light and noise pollution to the quiet area.

The “Go North Corridor H Alliance,” the group that has spearheaded the effort to move the highway, reached out to 5 News in a release saying “understanding the full impact of these two alternative alignments will offer the public more clarity on the project.”

Earlier this year, the DOH did share designs for a by-pass intended to minimize the impact on Davis and Thomas.

