WVU announces majors eliminated, programs discontinued among final recommendations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Office of the Provost has announced the final recommendations on Tuesday from the first four appeal hearings.

The appeal hearings are part of the “Academic Transformation” program portfolio review process that is the next step after announcing the preliminary recommendations earlier this month.

The first appeal hearing regarding the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics has resulted in a final recommendation to eliminate foreign language majors and master’s degree programs.

However, university officials say there will continue to be face-to-face instruction in two languages, Spanish and Chinese, as the Department reduces the number of faculty to five. Those faculty members will be moved into another unit that has not been determined.

“We listened to our students’ feedback and have provided an option for face-to-face language instruction,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “This final recommendation will allow students to take language courses as electives and potentially as minors. This will also support our students pursuing prestigious scholarships and membership in honorary organizations such as Phi Beta Kappa. We feel this recommendation addresses the continued enrollment decline while serving the needs of our students.”

University officials say the Department did not appeal recommendations to discontinue the following programs:

BA Chinese Studies

BA French

BA German Studies

BA Russian Studies

BA Spanish

MA Linguistics

MA TESOL

WVU’s Provost’s Office says it will pursue eliminating the language requirement currently imposed Bachelor of Arts majors in the Eberly College and a few other majors across the University.

The second appeal hearing recommended that the BSR in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources in the Division of Forestry and Natural Resources to be discontinued in line with its preliminary recommendation.

The third appeal hearing recommended the BSBSE Biometric Systems Engineering program in the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering to be discontinued.

Officials cited the program to be discontinued because it has nine students this fall, seven of which are seniors and would not be affected.

The fourth and final hearing announced on Tuesday by the WVU’s Provost Office involves cutting the number of faculty positions for the School of Public Health from 14 to 11.

WVU says the following programs did not appeal the preliminary recommendations announced on Aug. 11:

School of Medicine

School of Pharmacy

Center for Women’s and Gender Studies

Department of Philosophy

Management Department

Department of Mining Engineering

WVU’s Board of Governors will hear public comments from those who have signed up or submitted their comments in writing in advance of Sept. 14 before a planned vote on the final recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 15.

Officials say additional final recommendations will be announced through Sept. 5 as additional appeals are heard.

