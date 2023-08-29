WVU Faculty Senate receives petition calling for Gee no-confidence vote

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Faculty Senate received two petitions calling for a no-confidence vote for President Gordon Gee and a freeze to the University’s “Academic Transformation” during a meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.

The petitions come amid plans for the University to cut both budget and staff.

Earlier this month, WVU announced its plan to cut 32 programs, a move that would leave more than 160 faculty members without jobs in an attempt to lighten the blow of a massive $47 million deficit accrued by the University.

After the announcement that programs would be cut, students organized a walkout to express their disappointment with the University.

Since the walkout on Monday, Aug. 21, WVU has announced a restructuring of a large administrative unit as part of the ongoing review and “Academic Transformation.”

The resolution calling for Gee’s no-confidence vote says he “has mismanaged the university’s finances while also refusing to accept responsibility for the current financial situation of the university.” It goes on to say that Gee has “failed to provide honest and transparent communication with the university community including students, parents, faculty, and staff.”

A separate resolution calling for a freeze to the “Academic Transformation” process says “senior leadership has failed to clearly and honestly communicate the future vision of the university.” It also says “Academic Transformation” “has been built on a foundation of dishonesty, duplicity, and misleading communication” and “has relied on ill-informed consulting and faulty data collected by for-profit corporations.”

President Gee issued a statement after the Faculty Senate received the petitions. In it, he said in part that “West Virginia University is not dismantling higher education —but we are disrupting it.” He also said he understands the decisions being made will affect people’s lives and careers, adding that he believes very deeply in what the University is doing.

I realize this is a stressful time for everyone on our campus and I understand that change is very difficult. But as I have stated before, though difficult, change is necessary within higher education. I want to be clear that West Virginia University is not dismantling higher education —but we are disrupting it. I have seen numerous stories and posts about how we are ‘gutting’ or ‘eviscerating’ our University. That is simply not factual. What is factual is that we have majors that have low student enrollment and are not cost effective to operate. That is why we have made the recommendations for reduction or discontinuance. Over the course of Academic Transformation, which began at the start of 2021, many of these programs were notified that they were not operating at an optimum level, including declining enrollments. They were provided then with specific recommendations for improvement. This does not mean the University does not value those programs or the people involved in those programs. But we must balance that value with the real student demand and the actual costs of delivery. That is what we are doing within the processes as outlined in the Board of Governors rules. I understand we are making very hard decisions that will affect people’s lives and careers. I also understand there is frustration and anger regarding the process, and I am a logical choice for those feelings. I accept that criticism as it comes with the job. And while I know this is difficult, I also believe very deeply in what we are doing. And we must move forward.

Gee had a no-confidence vote filed against him in December 2021 that was ultimately voted down.

The Faculty Senate will be meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Clay Theater in the Creative Arts Center to take up the resolutions.

