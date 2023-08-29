WVU Tech university police hosts active shooter training

Active Shooter Training WVU Tech
Active Shooter Training WVU Tech(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Washington Post, last year, the United States saw more school shootings than it had in the last 23 years.

On Tuesday, just a day after a shooting at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill left one dead, the West Virginia University Institute of Technology University Police held an active shooter training for the campus community. Jake Corey, Chief of Police at WVU Tech, says the training brought attendees one step closer to being prepared in the chance of such an emergency.

“We’re gonna do everything we can to make sure that our students are safe and our staff are safe by presenting this training, and not just once, as many times as it takes...” he shared.

The training was held in the Carter Hall auditorium and focused on the three major tactics for surviving an active shooting situation: running from the danger, hiding from the danger and even fighting the danger.

“You have to be mentally prepared to fight and to fight for your own life and fight for your friends and for the students who are in your classroom,” Corey told faculty on Tuesday.

The lesson also went in-depth into how to interact with on-scene law enforcement and offered creative ideas for professors to protect their classrooms. Corey mentioned how students during the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 laid on the floor and used their feet to keep the shooter from opening the door and gaining access to the room.

“Thinking about ways to block the doors: using a belt or a shoelace or going to, like he said, a Dollar Store and buying a three pack of rubber [door] stoppers instead of a wooden stopper, so I think the little details, things like that, is what stood out to me,” shared Joshua Roe, Director and Professor of Adventure Recreation Management at WVU Tech.

Following the hour-long, free training, faculty said they felt they had become more educated on what to do in an emergency situation, both on and off campus, and tell WVVA that they want their students to feel the same.

“I think it’s definitely something that’s needed on campus,” Dara Massey, Administration Secretary Senior for WVU Tech University Police, said of the training. “I think the students need to realize what could happen and what they need to do.”

Chief Corey plans to hold another training session on campus next month and is even working with professors to provide incentives to boost student participation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
WVU announces majors eliminated, programs discontinued among final recommendations
FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, the Chevrolet logo is seen at an auto dealership in...
New ownership takes charge at Anthony Chevrolet
Corey Schoo
Fairmont man overdoses on meth with child in home, police say
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand for inclusive playground

Latest News

AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive AB transcripts
AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive transcripts
Fairmont Senior High School
Excellence in Education: Fairmont Senior High School Principal James Green
Drone footage of flooding off of Saltwell Rd. in Harrison County on Aug. 29, 2023.
All Harrison County roads reopen after flash flooding
A lane northbound and southbound of Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport will be closed while crews...
Intersection work on Jerry Dove Dr. expected to create major delays
Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years