WVU’s Almost Heaven Village features Davisson Brothers Band for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s new Almost Heaven fan experience will be at Mountaineer home football games this season.

West Virginia Athletics say the area will be located between the Light Blue and Teal parking lots on the East side of Milan Puskar Stadium.

Officials say the space will feature food trucks, photo opportunities, inflatables, live music, yard games, and appearances from the WVU spirit squads throughout the season.

Headlining the Almost Heaven Village for the Backyard Brawl against Pitt will be a Kickoff Concert featuring the Davisson Brothers Band.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Landon McFadden will open the Kickoff Concert and will take the stage from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. followed by the Davisson Brothers Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. West Virginia native and actress Joyce DeWitt will emcee the Kickoff Concert.

Admission is free, and fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages to the concert as there will be no public concession sales during or prior to the concert.

Full details of the programming in the Almost Heaven Village for each home game will be released on game week.

