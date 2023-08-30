1 injured in 2-vehicle crash; restaurant hit

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at a Wendy's restaurant in South Charleston.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened along MacCorkle Avenue South West, and one vehicle ran into the Wendy’s restaurant there. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

The person taken to the hospital was trapped inside their car and had to be rescued.

Westbound traffic had to be shut down, but has now reopened.

