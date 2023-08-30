AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive transcripts

AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive AB transcripts
AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive AB transcripts(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College has officially taken over Alderson Broaddus University’s transcripts.

School officials say the transition process of getting the physical records is underway.

There will be a link on Wesleyan’s website by the end of this week for graduates to request their transcripts.

This comes after the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission revoked AB’s authorization to confer degrees, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, AB releases statement

AB’s website has officially been taken offline, and phone lines are disconnected.

Further information will be released in the coming weeks about how former AB students will be able to have their records mailed to them.

