All Harrison County roads reopen after flash flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say all Harrison County roads have reopened after Tuesday’s flash flooding.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews responded to high water on several roads in Harrison County following heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Officials say all county roads have reopened.

WVDOH crews are continuing to clean up minor shoulder washouts, clean pipes, and place stone in culverts as needed.

Officials also say there is a sinkhole on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport that the WVDOH is working on with the City of Bridgeport for repairs.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.