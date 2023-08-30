All Harrison County roads reopen after flash flooding

Officials also say there is a sinkhole on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport that the WVDOH is working on with the City of Bridgeport for repairs.
Drone footage of flooding off of Saltwell Rd. in Harrison County on Aug. 29, 2023.
Drone footage of flooding off of Saltwell Rd. in Harrison County on Aug. 29, 2023.(Cliff Grogg)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say all Harrison County roads have reopened after Tuesday’s flash flooding.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews responded to high water on several roads in Harrison County following heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Officials say all county roads have reopened.

WVDOH crews are continuing to clean up minor shoulder washouts, clean pipes, and place stone in culverts as needed.

Officials also say there is a sinkhole on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport that the WVDOH is working on with the City of Bridgeport for repairs.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Bean and Michelle Bean
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed, 2 charged
WVU announces majors eliminated, programs discontinued among final recommendations
FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, the Chevrolet logo is seen at an auto dealership in...
New ownership takes charge at Anthony Chevrolet
Corey Schoo
Fairmont man overdoses on meth with child in home, police say
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand
Bridgeport sisters raise $1.3K from their lemonade stand for inclusive playground

Latest News

AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive AB transcripts
AB’s website taken offline, WVWC to receive transcripts
Fairmont Senior High School
Excellence in Education: Fairmont Senior High School Principal James Green
A lane northbound and southbound of Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport will be closed while crews...
Intersection work on Jerry Dove Dr. expected to create major delays
Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.
Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years