Clarksburg restaurant closing after being open 44 years

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg is closing after being open for 44 years.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg restaurant has announced it is closing on Wednesday after being open for 44 years.

According to a Facebook post, Raymon’s Restaurant & Catering will be closing Wednesday night.

In the post, the owners thank all of their customers over the last 44 years, adding that it has been a pleasure serving everyone.

According to the restaurant’s website, owner Anthony Lehosit’s uncle, Raymon Shields, founded Raymon’s Restaurant with recipes learned from his mother, an Italian immigrant.

Wednesday will be the final pasta night, according to the post.

The restaurant says further information will be released in the coming days.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

