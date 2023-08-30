Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna

Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
By Phyllis Smith and Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The name of the man who passed away at Minibel Golf Course has been released.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Terrance Connolly.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Connolly was mowing in the area of Minibel Golf Course when he possibly had a medical emergency. He then lost control of the mower, resulting in his death.

The investigation to gather information on the exact cause of Connolly’s death is ongoing.

Personnel from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Police Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies responded to 2701 River Road in Vienna, which is listed as Minibel Par 3 Golf Course, at 12:45 p.m. in reference to a tractor having rolled over and the operator believed to be deceased.

A 77-year-old man was found over a hillside in close proximity to the Ohio River.

According to the report made by Sheriff Lieutenant Derek Cross, it appeared possible that the man had a medical emergency while operating a zero-turn mower, which caused the mower to experience a loss of control.

The name of the victim will be released later after the notification of family and friends. He was from Vienna.

The incident is still under investigation as to the cause of the event.

