Elkins using grant to demolish dilapidated structures

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins is slated to begin demolishing four dilapidated structures.

Demolishing the structures is part of a project funded by a $300,000 grant to remove as many as nine condemned building throughout Elkins.

Officials say the purpose of the demolitions is to remove unsafe structures, protect property values for neighboring homes and buildings, and encourage economic development.

The grant comes from funds totaling $9.2 million that went to 21 communities across West Virginia as part of the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program.

In April, Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco said the abandoned properties have caused safety issues in the past, adding that this is a step in the right direction to help deal with them.

“Our past budget of $50,000 for demolition expenses allowed us to only take down one or maybe two structures a year,” said Mayor Marco. “The $300,000 that the State has granted us now unlocks new potential for helping us improve the city. This is a great program that I hope the legislature will continue to support for many years to come.”

The following are the sites scheduled to be demolished in the first phase:

5 Bell Street

202 North Randolph Avenue

521 Center Street

1602 South Davis Avenue

Officials say four other sites have been finalized and are expected to move forward in a second phase. An additional site is currently out for bid.

“The Dilapidated Properties Program is enabling the City of Elkins to make real progress in dealing with these blighted properties,” added Mayor Marco. “These improvements are going to play a key role in revitalizing our community, attracting new residents and investment, and making our neighborhoods even more attractive and safe.”

Other communities that received grants to demolish dilapidated structures include Buckhannon, Weston, Mannington, Parsons, Salem, Thomas, and Weston.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.