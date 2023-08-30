Excellence in Education: Fairmont Senior High School Principal James Green

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Fairmont Senior High School Principal James Green.

It’s just the 2nd week of school at Fairmont Senior, and there’s a few new aspects going into this school year. However, the principal won’t be one of those changes.

Fairmont Senior High School Principal James Green is only in his third year as principal of the school, but he’s instilled an environment to strive for.

“We’re a pretty well close-knit family, I’ve got a son that graduated, I’ve got a son that’s here, I’ve got daughters that will go here. My wife just accepts the fact that I’m here a lot. My family is integrated with everything we do, and I think a lot of the staff’s families are like that. You know it’s stressful but there’s a high reward,” Green said.

According to Principal Green, what is most important boils down to diversity and having high standards for success.

“I’d like to think that I’ve had high standards for academics, and anything we do, behavior. We are a very diverse school in every aspect, and I try to get not only the students but the parents and anybody involved, the staff, to understand our diversity is our strength and to embrace it. I have high standards for my kids. I look at all of these kids as my kids and I hope every staff member looks at them as their kids so that their standards are high,” Green said.

There’s plenty of room for optimism going into this school year, but for Principal Green, it’s all about continuing the great Polar Bear legacy.

“This freshman class coming in seems to be paying attention and maybe wants to continue that Polar Bear legacy early. And the kids that have been here for there 2,3, or 4 years are maturing well. I’m excited on how we’re moving, our test scores are going up, our sports are doing well, our band is awesome, and our theater troop always seems to be winning something. I’m just excited about the whole year,” Green said.

