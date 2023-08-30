FBI searches Raleigh County home for possible link to decades-old cold case

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the FBI has confirmed their agency has conducted law enforcement activity on Kyle Road in Mabscott.

In a statement released to WVVA, the spokesperson said “We, along with our law enforcement partners, are working diligently to bring answers to Alex Carter’s family.”

The FBI also said that the West Virginia State Police is taking the lead on the investigation.

--------------------------------------------------------

MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities could be one step closer to solving a more than two-decades-old cold case.

In December of 2021, WVVA News reported that the FBI had been brought in to help investigate the disappearance of 10-year-old Natasha ‘Alex’ Carter and her mother, Susan Carter. FBI involved after new lead in 21-year-old Beckley cold case (wvva.com)

The two seemingly vanished around August 8, 2000. Susan Carter had been in the midst of a custody dispute over Alex with her ex-husband, Rick Lafferty. According to a press release in 2021, Susan and Alex had just moved in with a new boyfriend when Susan and Alex disappeared.

A tip came into WVVA News on Wednesday regarding a search of a home on Kyle Lane in Mabscott. A caretaker at the home, Terry Lilly, told WVVA News the FBI had just left following a search of the property for a 10-year-old girl. The caretaker claimed the FBI removed a section of the wall in one of the bedrooms and dug up an area in the basement.

“They (the FBI) came back a year later saying they found a bullet with blood on it and the blood had dripped down to the base. The DNA testing showed it belonged to the 10-year-old,” said Lilly.

WVVA News is working to collect additional details and will have more on the story on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.