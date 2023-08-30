First at 4 Forum: Anthony Duba

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Anthony Duba, the Men’s Dorm Manager for the Clarksburg Mission, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about his role with the Clarksburg Mission, the residents he takes care of, and the percentage of residents that suffer from substance abuse.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

