Flooding affects parts of NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Flash Flood Warnings were issued Tuesday in Randolph, Taylor, and Barbour counties. All have all expired other than Harrison County, which was upgraded to a Flood Warning and set to expire at 1:30am.

911 officials tell 5 News multiple homes and business were impacted by flooding this evening, but clear and exact numbers have yet to be determined.

So far, no deaths in relation to the floods have been reported.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

