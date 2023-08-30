Flooding aftermath in Harrison County from record breaking rainfall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our region saw some record-breaking rainfall Tuesday evening. Several roads and intersections were closed as rain flooded North Central West Virginia.

The Bridgeport area was struck particularly hard with a section of Route 50 being closed near downtown.

The city’s Director of Emergency Management Tim Curry says there was about 2 inches of rainfall in a span of around 30 minutes.

“I don’t think you can blame it on anything other than mother nature, it’s just that amount of rain in that short of period of time is going to cause issues,” said Curry.

According to the Harrison-Taylor County 911 Center, at least 40 storm related emergencies were called in Tuesday evening.

At the intersection of Anmoore Road and Philippi Pike, water and debris were flooding over the bridge.

Anmoore Fire Chief Mark McClain says as they were flagging down vehicles to close the intersection 2 cars got stuck.

“Just try not to drive through the water you’re just getting yourself in a predicament that endangers the first responders trying to save you,” said McClain.

McClain says a section of the fire department was flooded as well.

And just about a mile down the road, a long-time resident, Rosalyn Queen says this is the worst flooding in the area she’s ever seen.

“Here I’m sitting watching all that’s going on down in Florida and those big 12 foot wave surges and I thought ‘is that something that we’re going to have?’ but no I’ve never seen it this bad in 60 years, I’ve never seen it come down and go up as high as it was,” said Queen.

Queen says luckily friends and neighbors came to check on her and are helping with flood damage.

“Everybody came that could get to us and wanted to know that we were okay and theres still a lot of kind people left in this world,” said Queen.

Curry says there were no injuries reported in the area from the flooding and they’ll be distributing supplies to people in need over the next few days.

Curry also says to text the word “Bridgeport” to the number “67283″ to sign up for the cities emergency alert system.

