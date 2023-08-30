Form to fill out if home was damaged in flash flooding

Drone footage of flooding off of Saltwell Rd. in Harrison County on Aug. 29, 2023.
Drone footage of flooding off of Saltwell Rd. in Harrison County on Aug. 29, 2023.(Cliff Grogg)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say there is a form to fill out if your home was damaged in Tuesday’s flash flooding in Harrison County.

The Damage Assessment Survey is for a potential state declaration, adding that it assists in the process of potentially issuing a declaration, officials say.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrison County 911 Center had at least 34 calls for flooding in roadways across Harrison County after flood and flash flood warnings were issued across the area.

Heavy rains lead to considerable flooding across NCWV

Officials ask that only one survey per household is submitted, adding that a survey can be filled out on a neighbor’s behalf if necessary.

Click here to fill out the survey.

