Gov. Justice announces new anti-vaping initiative for all county schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, Governor Justice introduced a new anti-vaping campaign titled: ‘West Virginia’s clear future: don’t let vaping cloud it’.

“I want to highlight a state government and public-private partnership that addresses a public health crisis that is absolutely on everybody’s radar, and that’s this vaping deal with our young kids,” Justice said in his briefing.

The campaign aims to discourage students from vaping while providing them with statistics and preventative steps to follow. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources joined forces with the Department of Education at a time when urgency is key. Dr. Christiansen, state health officer and commissioner, highlighted just how concerning the problem has become.

“In 2021, almost half of high-school students reported either currently or passed use of e-cigarettes or vaping products,” Christiansen said. “This has really become a new addictive product on the scene that we know that we have to really address and get to the bottom of.”

Dr. Christiansen says the Clear Future Campaign’s primary focus will be on middle school students. He says that middle school-aged students experience e-cigarette initiation by 14 years old. A Marion County middle school principal says her school has already started to crack down on the addiction targeting the youth.

“We’re doing the very best we can to educate students about the dangers of vaping,” Debra Conover, principal of East Fairmont Middle School said. “Stopping it now before it does affect their health long term.”

In fact, Conover told 5News that the school installed sensors in the bathrooms to detect when someone is vaping. That system, along with prepared faculty, has been working well so far.

“Last week was our first day of school on Monday the 21st and within the first week, we had two students caught, one by a vapor sensor and one because we have an alert staff,” Conover said. “We have very observant staff members who alerted us to a student possibly having a vape.”

The new campaign’s ‘Catch My Breath’ vaping prevention curriculum will be introduced to each county throughout the next three years.

