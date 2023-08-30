Gov. Justice appoints board members for West Virginia First Foundation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has announced his appointments to the board for the West Virginia First Foundation.

Gov. Justice appointed the following five individuals to the West Virginia First Foundation Board:

Matt Harvey - Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney representing Region 2

Jeff Sandy - Former Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, representing Region 3.

Dora Stutler - Harrison Superintendent of Schools Representing Region 4

Alys Smith - Attorney and Philanthropist representing Region 5

Greg Duckworth - Raleigh County Commissioner and retired State Trooper representing Region 6

They join the six board members elected by local governments earlier this summer to represent their respective regions.

Those board members are Jonathan Board, Steven Corder, Tim Czaja, Tom Joyce, Matthew Christiansen, and Tony Kelly.

Region 4 is represented by Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler and Jonathan Board, a Mon Health administrator. It consists of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Lewis, Taylor, Tucker, Preston, Barbour, Randolph, Gilmer, Doddridge, Upshur, and Braxton counties.

Gov. Justice’s appointments will have to be approved by the state senate.

The 11 members of the West Virginia First Foundation Board will control nearly 3/4 of the funds the state receives from opioid settlements. The state is set to receive over $1 billion.

